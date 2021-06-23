Cars, art, all kinds of music & marshmallows: 12 top things to do on Cape Cod June 25-July 1
"Circle by the Sea” will return for a 38th summer season for monthly campfire gatherings with music. The song circle will feature Karen Woodhall, David Jackson and Friends, and talent will be welcomed in an open-mic format. There will be toasting marshmallow-toasting, and guests are encouraged to bring a mask, beach chairs, flashlight, a piece of firewood, a non-alcoholic beverage, drums and instruments. Rain will cancel the event.www.capecodtimes.com