Editorial: Allow fully vaccinated to cross U.S.-Canda border

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: June 29 The Miami Herald on a disturbing, larger question in Surfside condo collapse: South Florida’s long and sordid history of shoddy building practices is hard to ignore in the wake of the Surfside building’s partial collapse. We don’t know yet what caused the horrific failure on Thursday at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside. We are not suggesting that any corners were cut during construction, or that insufficient inspections or overdue maintenance played roles. It’s possible that climate change, nearby construction of another high-rise or reported “major structural damage” caused by improper pool-deck drainage affected the integrity of the building. We are holding our elected officials accountable for a thorough, honest and urgent investigation into the causes of this still-unfolding tragedy to determine what caused it. But we do know a lot about the way construction was done in South Florida in...