When is the best time of day to take probiotics?

“I enjoy reading your columns in our local newspaper, as they are informative and relevant. Would you do a column on when to take probiotics? The bottles say to take according to the advice of your practitioner. I have asked a dentist, an endocrinologist, a nurse practitioner and numerous friends. Everybody has a different answer (or no answer at all). Take them half an hour before eating. Take them two hours after you eat. Take them in the morning. On and on! There seems to be controversy over how enough probiotics can get to one’s GI tract alive so that they can do their job. Thank you.”