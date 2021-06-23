Donations help replace Mill Creek church’s PRIDE banner

It’s PRIDE month, a time both to celebrate LGBQT-plus people and to recognize the richness that they bring to us and our society. Our church, Cedar Cross United Methodist in Mill Creek, has long been a supporter of gay rights. We are a Reconciling church, voting to embrace peoples of all gender orientations and encourage all people to participate fully in all aspects of our church. We show our support in many ways such as engaging in past PRIDE parades and taking part in other public demonstrations of support. Part of this expression was to purchase and erect a beautiful banner next to our church’s sign that supported PRIDE month. Sadly, last week an unknown person slashed this sign so severely that it could not be repaired.