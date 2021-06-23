Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

15 Vegan Eats You Can Get Delivered on Goldbelly

By Tanya Flink
vegnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood delivery is no longer restricted by zip code. Today, anyone with a credit card can satisfy their craving for a specific vegan pizza prepared on the other side of the country, or a plant-based apple pie made in a bakery several states away. Some businesses choose to run their own shipping, while others rely on third-party services such as Goldbelly—a national shipping site dedicated to the transport of the most indulgent, mouthwatering eats. We scanned the drool-worthy selection to find the best sweet and savory vegan options from coast to coast.

vegnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Corcoran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Vegan Cheese#Vegan Sausage#Food Drink#The Hummus Pita Co#Vegan Mix Grill Kit#Mediterranean#Indian#Hella Vegan#Samosas#Chutney Aloo Gobi#Ga#Birthday Cheesecake#Md#Vegan Chili Pie#Ovenly Ca#Italian#Poutine Brothers#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

We Tasted 5 Chain Restaurants' Fries and These Are the Best

There are two food items I could eat every day and never get sick of—peanut butter and potatoes (respectively). You can blame the latter on my Irish roots. Growing up, almost every dinner involved spuds in some form. Mashed potatoes, smashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and baked potatoes—I love them all. But, I'd be lying if I said all potatoes were created equally because they're not. This is especially true when it comes to French fries.
NFLrangerreview.com

Can you stomach a hot dog eating contest?

It was July 4th a few years ago. I was having lunch with my husband in one of those restaurants that has giant TV screens on every wall so diners can all watch different games and not have to talk each other. The screen I faced featured hot dogs grilling....
RecipesSeattle Times

Can you make vegan ‘chicken’ out of flour? We test 3 TikTok recipes

As much as TikTok gets a bad rap for being some sort of mind-numbing Gen Z culture pit, I will say that if you look in the right places, you can learn a lot from the app. Oftentimes I’ll find myself lost in the trenches of “FoodTok,” discovering how to cook things that I either didn’t know existed or didn’t know I could make at home.
Tampa, FLthatssotampa.com

We Vegan Eats, an all vegan bakery, opening cafe in Tampa

We Vegan Eats is a locally-owned and operated vegan bakery, and its delicious treats can be found all over the region in spots such as Kahwa Coffee, Raw Smoothie Co., 3 Dot Dash, Spaddy’s, Nebraska Mini Mart and Black Radish Grocer. Now, the owner is ready to open a brick-and-mortar spot called We Vegan Cafe at 4326 South Manhattan Avenue.
Food & Drinksvegoutmag.com

10 Best Gourmet Vegan Food Gifts to Order on Goldbelly

Shipping America’s favorite restaurant dishes straight to your doorstep, Goldbelly has a sizable selection of vegan food products, too—perfect to share with your friends and family. Are you craving a dish from your favorite vegan restaurant in a completely different state? Goldbelly is the perfect solution for you—offering fast nationwide...
Easton, PAAllentown Morning Call

Who makes the best fast food fried chicken sandwich?

In the summer of 2019, fast-food chain Popeye’s came out with its fried chicken sandwich and the whole world seemed transfixed. The curious and the devoted waited in line to get their hands on one but some left empty-handed, as the sandwich continuously sold out. Now two years later, Burger...
Internetvegnews.com

25 Exceptional Vegan Treats You Can Find on Etsy

Etsy is not just a place to purchase small-batch artisan vegan candles and cute handmade jewelry. The small business-focused virtual market has evolved into a digital space for cottage food businesses to showcase their delicious talent. Whether you’re in the mood for a savory snack, a sweet treat, or looking to discover something new, the vegan Etsy culinary space has something for you. From cake jars to Lebanese flatbread, here are our favorite vegan treats on Etsy.
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

You can get chunky, chewy 1kg cookies delivered from this Sydney bakery

Brace yourself to lift with your knees: there's a one-kilo cookie in town, and it's created by the patissier behind the much-hyped Banksia Bakery (home of what we christened the 'cramington', a croissant-lamington hybrid), which recently opened up in the CBD. It's a chocolate-chip stuffed marvel, soft and fudgy inside, with the right amount of chunk (a lot) – and it'll set you back $40. For the choccy spread fiends, there's also a one-kilo Nutella version for $50.
Travelpcrm.org

9 Vegan Boardwalk Beach Eats

You don’t have to be on the boardwalk to enjoy these vegan beach eats. But if you are going to the beach—or the mountains, a lake, or another outdoor getaway—be sure to pack these snacks, meals, and desserts for a healthy taste of summer!
Retailvegoutmag.com

You Can Get a Beyond Meat Grilling Kit Delivered On-Demand for July 4th

Fire up the grill, because Beyond Meat and DoorDash have partnered to fulfill all of your backyard BBQ needs. DoorDash and Beyond Meat have teamed up to offer limited-edition July 4th grilling kits to help customers host the ultimate BBQ featuring this summer’s hottest grilling essential, plant-based burgers. The kits are available exclusively on DoorDash for on-demand delivery from DashMart, a new DoorDash and Beyond Meat have teamed up to offer limited-edition July 4th grilling kits to help customers host the ultimate BBQ featuring this summer’s hottest grilling essential, plant-based burgers. The kits are available exclusively on DoorDash for on-demand delivery from DashMart, a new type of convenience store owned, operated, and curated by DoorDash. Get your grilling essentials without making that last-minute trip to the grocery store.
RestaurantsStamford Advocate

Eat more than just hot dogs and burgers for July 4 when you save $15 at Goldbelly

Now that people are actually starting to gather again, you can expect this to be a big Independence Day. Don't let your party be a boring one with lame hot dogs and burgers – instead, you can browse Goldbelly's selection of July Fourth meats, desserts, and appetizers to make your party the tastiest one in years. If you've never ordered from Goldbelly before, you're in for a deal: You can save $15 off your first order of $50 or more when you use promo code GETINMYBELLY at checkout.
DrinksPosted by
Daily Mail

Woke wines taste just fine: From paper bottles to vegan prosecco, the plonk you can sink while saving the planet

There was a time when to be a bona fide wine buff meant knowing your Bordeaux from your Burgundy. But forget talk of decanters and corkscrews. Because with young drinkers becoming ever more eco-conscious, the hot topic is wines made with the health of the planet in mind, and with demand booming, the market is growing fast. Welcome to the world of 'woke' wines.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Should You Be Seasoning Vegan Meat?

Between Beyond Burgers to Impossible Sausages, there are so many options for vegan meat that are now available in popular restaurant chains like Burger King and Dunkin'. Now, our plant-based friends won't have to miss out on that delicious breakfast sandwich after a night out on the town, and by the way these fast-food chains prepare the meat, they, and even you, would never know the difference.
WorldCosmopolitan

5 incredible chefs you can meet and eat with at Taste of London this year

Next month is quite possibly the most important food festival in the capital - Taste of London - when 40,000 hungry Londoners will descend on Regent's Park on 7-11 July and 14-18 July to rub shoulders with some of the coolest chefs on the planet. If you've always wanted the chance to meet the food industry's most exciting up-and coming talent (and stuff your face with their tasty grub), then a trip to the festival's NEFF Cook and Connect is a must.
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

All you can eat popcorn offered at AMC Theaters in Las Vegas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- All you can eat popcorn sounds like a dream come true for avid moviegoers (and popcorn lovers), and now it’s finally beginning. In celebration of Cinema Week, guests can enjoy All you can eat popcorn at any AMC Theatres location nationwide. AMC guests can purchase any...
LifestyleAllrecipes.com

Can You Eat Sprouted Potatoes?

We've all been there: You pick up some potatoes at the grocery store or farmers' market, set them on the counter as soon as you get home, and proceed to forget about them. And when you finally remember you have potatoes, you find out they've been quite busy and have sprouts poking out of them. Why do potatoes sprout, anyway? And how do we know when they're too far gone?

Comments / 0

Community Policy