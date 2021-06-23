Last call with William Spangenberg and Louis Fiacco, winners of Holy Cross Shark Tank

Thinking back to your college years — one thing that may spring to mind are the uncomfortable dorm beds. It’s safe to assume they haven’t gotten much better, and as a result, many students use a mattress topper for a better night’s sleep. However, these are inevitably tossed out at the end of the year, leading to excessive waste. Will Spangenberg and Louis Fiacco, seniors at the College of the Holy Cross, hope to fix this. Winners of the Holy Cross Shark Tank competition, the two students have created a service, Sader Sleeps, for their classmates to rent luxury mattresses for the school year or semester, eliminating the need for a mattress topper and cutting down on waste. As members of the Eco-Action club at Holy Cross, the sustainability this offers is a key point, but the company also plans to donate 10% of profits toward the Green Fund at Holy Cross, which sponsors environmental initiatives on campus.