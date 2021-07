Police are searching for a person who shot a 20-year-old Beach Park man early Thursday morning in central Beach Park just north of Waukegan National Airport. Lake County sheriff's deputies were sent to the 10100 block of West Waldo Avenue, where there had been a report of shots fired about 2:30 a.m. Officers found the 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his arm. The man was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.