The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 181 million on Monday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.9 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.6 million, and by deaths that total 603,967. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 131 million, or 46.1% of the total population, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while the number of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose increased to 66%. In Australia, officials are battling to contain several COVID-19 clusters around the country on Monday in what some experts have described as the nation’s most dangerous stage of the pandemic since the earliest days, as the Associated Press reported.