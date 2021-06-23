Need to get your child out of school early? Know the policy.
If your child attends public school in Washington County and you need to arrange an early dismissal, don't necessarily count on doing it over the phone. Proposed changes to the Washington County Board of Education's Student Dismissal Precautions policy include requiring early dismissal requests made before the end of the school day be in writing; and limiting telephone requests for an early dismissal to only emergency circumstances.www.heraldmailmedia.com