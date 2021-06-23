Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Mongooses solve inequality problem

By University of Exeter
Phys.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fair society has evolved in banded mongooses because parents don't know which pups are their own, new research shows. Mothers in banded mongoose groups all give birth on the same night, creating a "veil of ignorance" over parentage in their communal crèche of pups. In the new study, led...

phys.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Banded Mongoose#The University Of Exeter#Nature Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Wildlifecorvallisadvocate.com

Fungi Could Solve Our Trash Problem

Although plastics, oil, and other pollutants are accumulating in landfills and soils everywhere, it seems the world’s ecosystems may have a solution. Certain fungi have been shown to break down plastics and toxic waste, and they could even be commercially viable. Fungi digest their food by sending out thin root-like...
Animalsearth.com

Elephants have personality traits that help them solve problems

Elephants have their very own personalities, just like humans. According to a new study from the University of Wyoming, individual personality traits play an important role in helping elephants solve problems. “We took a comprehensive approach by using three different problem – solving tasks and three types of personality assessments...
WildlifePhys.org

A globally important microbial process hidden on marine particles

Nitrogen is essential for all life on Earth. In the global oceans however, this element is scarce, and nitrogen availability is therefore critical for the growth of marine life. Some bacteria found in marine waters can convert nitrogen gas (N2) to ammonia (known as N2 fixation), and thereby supply the marine food web with nitrogen.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Say They Solved the Problem of the Expansion of the Universe

How fast is our universe expanding? To answer this question, scientists used two different methods and found two answers that are slightly different from each other and that's the source of 'Hubble tension.' Astrophysicists have been divided into two groups, one which thinks this difference in the answers is significant and we need new physics to explain it. Others attribute it to the difference in the methods. A recent study now says that the difference may not be that different at all.
KidsPhys.org

What do children think of economic inequality? We did an experiment to find out

COVID-19 is increasing economic inequality around the world. On the one hand, the number of people in extreme poverty is on the rise for the first time in decades. The World Bank estimates at least 119 million more people will no longer have access to clean water, food and shelter as a consequence of the pandemic. On the other hand, the wealthy have benefited from a soaring stock market, rising house prices and better job security.
WildlifePhys.org

Underground microbial solutions to aboveground plant problems

Land plants—those that live primarily in terrestrial habitats and form vegetation—are anchored to the ground through their roots, and their performance depends on both the underground soil conditions and the aboveground climate. Plants use sunlight to grow through the process of photosynthesis where light energy is converted to chemical energy in chloroplasts, the powerhouses of plant cells. Therefore, the amount and quality of light perceived by chloroplasts through light absorbing pigments, such as chlorophyll, is a defining factor in plant growth and health. A substantial amount of the chemical compounds produced during the conversion of light energy to chemical energy, termed photoassimilates (mainly sugars), is translocated to the plant root compartment and invested in the surrounding soil to sustain microbial growth. Consequently, roots harbor complex microbial communities of bacteria and filamentous eukaryotes (i.e., fungi and oomycetes), and the composition of these communities profoundly influences plant performance. However, the extent to which plants can take advantage of underground microbes to orchestrate aboveground stress responses remains largely unexplored. Now, in a new study published in Nature Plants, Stéphane Hacquard and his colleagues from the Department of Plant-Microbe Interactions at the MPIPZ in Cologne, Germany, shed light on these aboveground-underground connections.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

On the Douglas-Rachford algorithm for solving possibly inconsistent optimization problems

More than 40 years ago, Lions and Mercier introduced in a seminal paper the Douglas-Rachford algorithm. Today, this method is well recognized as a classical and highly successful splitting method to find minimizers of the sum of two (not necessarily smooth) convex functions. While the underlying theory has matured, one case remains a mystery: the behaviour of the shadow sequence when the given functions have disjoint domains.
Computersarxiv.org

Solving the Rank Decoding Problem Over Finite Principal Ideal Rings

The rank decoding problem has been the subject of much attention in this last decade. This problem, which is at the base of the security of public-key cryptosystems based on rank metric codes, is traditionally studied over finite fields. But the recent generalizations of certain classes of rank-metric codes from finite fields to finite rings have naturally created the interest to tackle the rank decoding problem in the case of finite rings. In this paper, we show that some combinatorial type algorithms for solving the rank decoding problem over finite fields can be generalized to solve the same problem over finite principal ideal rings. We study and provide the average complexity of these algorithms. We also observe that some recent algebraic attacks are not directly applicable when the finite ring is not a field due to zero divisors. These results could be used to justify the use of codes defined over finite rings in rank metric code-based cryptography.
EnvironmentInverse

A Cambridge-developed technique could finally solve the plastics problem

Plastics are very useful materials. They’ve contributed significant benefits to modern society. But the unprecedented amount of plastics produced over the past few decades has caused serious environmental pollution. Packaging alone was responsible for 46 percent out of 340 million tonnes of plastic waste generated globally in 2018. Although plastic...
Medical SciencePhys.org

Study maps nanobody structure, leading to new ways to potentially fight diseases

For the first time in the UAE, researchers at NYU Abu Dhabi have used nuclear magnetic resonance techniques to determine the structure of a specific nanobody, Nb23, potentially leading to a better understanding of how this small protein derived from an antibody type, found only in camelids (i.e camels, llamas, and alpacas) and sharks, can fight diseases ranging from rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and psoriasis to lymphoma and breast cancer.
Scienceprofootballtalkline.com

3 Great Discoveries Relating Why We Are The Only Human Species

Three findings in recent days have just changed what we knew about the origin of the human race and of our own species, Homo sapiens . It is possible – some experts say – that we should discard this concept to refer to ourselves, since these discoveries suggest that we are a Frankenstein with pieces of other human species with whom not so long ago we shared a planet, sex and children.
WildlifePhys.org

Global network transforming tropical forest research

A huge global network of researchers is working together to take the pulse of our global tropical forests. ForestPlots.net, which is co-ordinated from the University of Leeds, brings together more than 2,500 scientists who have examined millions of trees to explore the effect of climate change on forests and biodiversity.
TechnologyPhys.org

Smart technology is not making us dumber: study

There are plenty of negatives associated with smart technology—tech neck, texting and driving, blue light rays—but there is also a positive: the digital age is not making us stupid, says University of Cincinnati social/behavioral expert Anthony Chemero. "Despite the headlines, there is no scientific evidence that shows that smartphones and...
Public HealthNew Scientist

Interview: The women behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been crucial for fighting covid-19 in the UK and many low-income countries. The unprecedented speed of its manufacture was only possible because the technology underpinning it had been in development for years before the pandemic struck, by a team of scientists at the University of Oxford.
ScienceGenomeWeb

DNA 'Damagenome' May Provide Disease Clues, Study Suggests

NEW YORK – Using a new single-cell amplification and sequencing strategy aimed at characterizing a cell's "damagenome," a Baylor College of Medicine-led team has identified parts of the genome that appear prone to spontaneous DNA damage in human brain cells — an analysis that highlighted "high-damage" genes that may contribute to disease.
Scienceosidenews.com

How Plants Quickly Adapt to Shifting Environmental Conditions

Salk scientists find that canopy shade from competing plants triggers cellular changes in as little as five minutes. La Jolla CA— Scientists—and gardeners—have long known that plants grow taller and flower sooner when they are shaded by close-growing neighbors. Now, for the first time, researchers at the Salk Institute have shown the detailed inner workings of this process.
HealthNews-Medical.net

Medical journal articles published by women have fewer citations than those written by men

While more women are entering the field of academic medicine than ever before, they are less likely to be recognized as experts and leaders; they are less likely to receive prestigious awards, be promoted to full professorships, hold leadership roles, or author original research or commentaries in major journals. What's more, articles published by women in high-impact medical journals also have fewer citations than those written by men, especially when women are primary and senior authors, according to new research from the Perelman School of Medicine and the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics at the University of Pennsylvania, published today in JAMA Open Network.
Phys.org

More filling? Tastes great? How flies, and maybe people, choose their food

Flies have discriminating taste. Like a gourmet perusing a menu, they spend much of their time seeking sweet nutritious calories and avoiding bitter, potentially toxic food. But what happens in their brains when they make these food choices?. Yale researchers discovered an interesting way to find out. They tricked them.
Canceralbuquerqueexpress.com

How UVB light is linked to colorectal cancer risk

Washington [US], July 5 (ANI): Inadequate exposure to Ultraviolet B (UVB) light from the sun may be associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer, particularly in older age groups, according to a collaborative study conducted by a team of international researchers using data on 186 countries. The findings were...