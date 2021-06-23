No 'cookie-cutter': Junction Boutique in Middletown gives artisans place to sell their goods

MIDDLETOWN - Growing up in Middletown, Chris Slater — owner of Junction Boutique in the Leonardo section of Middletown — always had a knack for decorating and crafting. For that reason, it came as no surprise that when she and her husband got their own house as newlyweds, “I came up with my own design ideas,” said Slater, 61, a resident of the Belford section of Middletown, who loved surprising friends and family with themed gift bags.