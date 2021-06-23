The Goats Of June Dairy Month

When we go to the grocery store, it is important to know what we are buying. That is why labels are so important. They help determine whether a product is gluten-free, how many calories it has, whether it is high in sodium or how many servings it contains. But we also want to know if the product is really what it claims to be. That is why it is good the Wisconsin Assembly voted to approve a truth-in-labeling law, designed to protect consumers from misleading labels. Like those claiming “milk” from almonds is a real form of milk, or that a product made entirely from plants is really meat. The Assembly passed three bills, all unanimously. If they become law it would require that any product labeled as milk it be derived from the milk of a cow or other hooved animals. And any product labeled as meat would have to be derived from the flesh of an animal, fish, mollusk or insect. Wisconsin farmers deserve a level playing field. Their competitors should not be able to market their milk when it isn’t really milk. Although this bill passed without a single dissenting vote in the Assembly, it still must be approved by the Senate. Our senators should honor June Dairy Month, and pass this legislation quickly so it can be signed into law. Now, please pass the milk.