GUEST COLUMN: Cedar Falls water treatment plant is very effective

The Tuesday, June 22, letter to the editor, “Cedar Falls sewage pollutes Cedar River,” contained information that could be very misleading to the public. The Cedar Falls Water Reclamation Facility, which provides treatment for all wastewater generated by the city’s residents, businesses, and industries, does not release raw sewage into rivers or other bodies of water. No wastewater facility in the nation is legally able to do this. The wastewater is treated to the point that it can be released into the Cedar River with no adverse environmental effects.