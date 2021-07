We're no strangers to wacky concepts, but while most of them aim to showcase design skills or show off an aftermarket parts program, very few have any basis in reality and fewer still make it to production. But the latest we've come across, courtesy of CNBC, is especially strange. Not only does it look utterly mental, but it wasn't even designed by someone who works in the automotive sector. Furthermore, it aims to be a moving house of sorts, a place where people can "work, program, game, eat, talk, and watch videos, much like they can on a business class seat in an airplane." If that's not enough, it wants to clean the air as you drive.