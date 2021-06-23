Midland Kiwanis and Camp Neyati's 1938 founding

The Kiwanis Club of Midland is celebrating its 100th birthday of Midland service in 2021. It’s a fun story, according to long-time Midland Kiwanis member Jim Ward. “Camp Neyati was bought with insufficient funds," Ward said with a chuckle. “The history is basically this. Local scouting, Kiwanis and Community Center leaders were actively searching for a camp for Midland area youth organizations to utilize. Jackson Michigan YMCA had a 92-acre camp in the southwest corner of Clare County, Michigan, for sale in 1938. This was during the Depression and some property was sold at attractive prices back then. Two Midland Kiwanis members set out to attend the auction and possibly bid on the property. At the auction another bidder arrived on the scene and the Kiwanis members were forced to purchase that day. But they didn’t have the funds. The members wrote out personal checks for the $6,500 amount. Then back in Midland they promptly met with a local bank and borrowed the funds to cover those $6,500.”