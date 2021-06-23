Holly Willoughby opts for summery midi dress from her favourite high street brand

It’s no secret that Holly Willoughby ’s This Morning outfits have fast become a major talking point, earning her a legion of fans and followers on her daily hashtag #hwstyle .

If you too love her style picks, you’ll know that she frequently wears midi dresses on the show – whether it’s a classic vintage-inspired tea dress or more contemporary puff sleeve floral numbers, they’re certainly a mainstay in her wardrobe.

And for today’s look, it’s a red flowy dress with puff sleeves, a smocked bodice and a slight side slit from one of her all-time favourites, & Other Stories.

Keeping her accessories to a minimum, Holly has paired the midi with a neutral pair of heels to really let the dress do the talking.

Sizes are already somewhat limited, but fear not because we've found an alternative that we think would get Holly’s seal of approval too.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby ’s outfit today is a summer-ready midi dress from one of her favourite high street brands, & Other Stories.

& Other Stories flowy puff sleeve midi dress: £85, Stories.com

This summer-ready dress is certainly swoon-worthy thanks to the flowy silhouette coupled with the sweetheart neckline. Owing to its pocket-friendly price, it’s currently very low in stock, but of course, we’ve found a dupe.

Girl In Mind Lilian sweetheart midi dress: £40, Silkfred.com

If Holly’s & Other Stories red midi isn’t available in your size, enter this gorgeous floral number, which boasts all the same design features as hers, including puff sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and a side slit. We’ll be wearing ours with white trainers and a denim jacket, but it could equally be dressed up if you need a wedding guest outfit .

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine . “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice , and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo , T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

