Michele De Lucchi unveils latest furniture design for Stellar Works
‘An object’s worth is not just based on its function, but also on its intrinsic meaning and on the value it can impart on the surrounding environment. The Memphis movement emerged from this idea – that design is not solely about functionality but also witnessing the moment an object is designed.’ So says Italian designer and architect Michele De Lucchi, a key member of Ettore Sottsass’ creative collective, with the likes of Nathalie Du Pasquier, Martine Bedin, Matteo Thun and Andrea Branzi.www.wallpaper.com