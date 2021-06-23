Michele De Lucchi unveils latest furniture design for Stellar Works

The 'Cat Is Art' pet furniture is a modern take on conventional cat decor items for the home that will drastically increase the style and functionality of the essential solutions for pet parents. Designed by the Plenilunio design agency, the furniture piece maintains an aesthetic that is meant to be pushed up against a wall to save space and features space on the interior as well as on top for cats to lounge. A circular cutout window in the unit allows pets to see out, while also adding geometric intrigue when it's not in use.