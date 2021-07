The Cowboys are hoping some of these project players will bloom in 2021. As a late-round pick, it’s obvious Bohanna needs development, or he would have been selected much sooner. At 6-foot-4 and 327 pounds, he’s already a wide-bodied nose tackle who can clog interior run lanes and occupy doubles. In addition, he possesses notable quickness and movement fluidity that enabled him to make a play or two himself while at Kentucky. However, in the NFL, Bohanna is going to need to become much more consistent reading blocks, playing with the proper pad level snap-to-snap and using his hands to control blockers in the trenches if he’s to become the answer for Dallas’ nose tackle woes in recent years.