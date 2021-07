A former Ottawa High School track standout is among the best at his craft in the nation. Kord Ferguson is one of five U.S. athletes to hit the Olympic qualifying mark in the discus. Ferguson, a former University of Alabama All-American, will compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team. The top three places in will represent the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympics. The opening rounds are Thursday with the finals on Friday.