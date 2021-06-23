Cancel
Meet the Woman Who Defends Intimate Relationship With Chris Watts Despite His Triple-Murder Confession

By Ryan Gajewski
E! Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLifetime is taking a look at Chris Watts' life behind bars and the relationships he's developed since confessing to the murder of his wife and two daughters. Debuting on Friday, June 25, Cellmate Secrets: Chris Watts features new interviews with Christa Richello. According to press materials for the project, she has "developed a close and intimate relationship" with Chris and cellmate Dylan Tallman after she met Chris by sending him fan letters in prison.

Chris Watts
Charles Manson
Posted by
Fox News

Chris Watts 'would daydream' about killing Shanann Watts before horrific murders, prison pen-pal claims in doc

Cherlyn Cadle didn’t know what to expect when she received a letter from Chris Watts. The author spoke out in Lifetime’s new docuseries titled "Cellmate Secrets," which explores famous true-crime cases from the perspective of former friends, prison guards, cellmates and lovers. Narrated by Angie Harmon, Friday’s episode focuses on the Watts family murders, which took place in 2018.
Moviesnickiswift.com

What Chris Watts' Life Is Like In Prison

With movies like "Let's Go to Prison" and the '80s classic "Ernest Goes to Jail," some people assume time behind bars is nothing more than a rent-free escape from the realities of life. That, however, is far from the truth. Yes, prisoners get three meals a day, but likely not on the schedule you might assume. In most prisons, breakfast is served somewhere between 4 and 5 a.m., reports Prison Fellowship, and when lights out isn't until 11, not much sleep is gained in the overnight hours.
TV & VideosCharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch on Friday: NC murderer Chris Watts the topic of new Lifetime show

48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (8 p.m., CBS) - Sheryl Underwood hosts this awards show, which recognizes excellence in daytime television. 20/20: Notorious Ghislaine Maxwell (9 p.m., ABC) - Tonight’s episode looks at Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently awaiting trial on charges of allegedly aiding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in sexually abusing underage girls. The program explores her wealthy upbringing, growing up in one of the richest families in England as the daughter of British publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, as well as how she came to know Epstein and details about her alleged role in Epstein’s crimes. The show includes footage of an interview with Maxwell’s brother, Ian Maxwell, who believes that his sister, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, is innocent.
Posted by
CrimeOnline

Chris Watts: Prison psychologist develops ‘intimate’ relationship with wife & child killer

A former prison psychologist says she has developed a close friendship with convicted wife and child killer, Chris Watts. According to a clip of the upcoming Lifetime show, “Cellmate Secrets: Chris Watts,” Christa Richello began writing “fan letters” to Watts after his 2018 conviction of murdering his wife Shanaan, their children, Celeste and Bella, and their unborn son, Nico.
Posted by
93.1 WZAK

Chris Brown Accused Of Assaulting Woman Who Says He Smacked Her Weave Off

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. We all have habitual habits in some shape or form. You’ve got the pizza lovers of the world, weed connoisseurs of all types, audiophiles aplenty and some that dabble in all three at once — highly recommended! However, nobody’s habit should be putting their hands on a person, a woman at that, yet somehow that’s what controversial R&B dancer Chris Brown seems to alway be in the headlines for.
TV SeriesTheHDRoom

Watch ‘Cellmate Secrets: Chris Watts’ Lifetime Documentary Online

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. A killer convicted of murdering his own family is the subject of Lifetime’s next episode of Cellmate Secrets documentary, Cellmate Secrets: Chris Watts. Author Cheryln Cadle spoke directly with Watts and shares never-before-heard details about the crime.
Celebritiespropertyindustryeye.com

TV presenter defends estate agent who harassed Professor Chris Whitty

TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher has surprisingly defended Lewis Hughes, who was this week sacked from his job as a negotiator at Caplen Estates, and his friend, Jonathan Chew, after the pair featured in a video accosting Professor Chris Whitty in a park last weekend. GB News viewers were left stunned...
CelebritiesNY Daily News

Gag order sought for ‘Cartel Crew’ star whose teen sister was fatally shot

A gag order is being sought for “Cartel Crew” star Salomé “Betty” Jackson regarding her teenage sister’s manslaughter last year. The lawyers for teen Michael McGowan, who was charged with the manslaughter of 17-year-old Giselle “Gigi” Rengifo, called on a Miami-Dade judge to not allow any evidence from the case to be shared with Jackson, nor the public, the Miami Herald reported Tuesday.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
Posted by
Fox News

'Dead on Vacation': Phone of NYC model found dead in Jamaica calls relatives, hangs up

In 2017, an aspiring actress and model from Queens who was visiting the island of Jamaica was found dead with a slit throat on a rural road not far from a popular resort town. Desiree Gibbon's family at the time revealed that her body was found on the side of a road in Anchovy, and was reportedly caked in blood when it was located in the bushes off a main local road. Police said her throat had been slit in an apparent fight with her attacker. The motive was never revealed, but a harrowing new development in the story could help link authorities with the person responsible.