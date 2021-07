The funnel cake made its way to the State Fair via Wanda 'Fernie' Winter in the '80s. If there was a queen of The State Fair of Texas, it was Wanda 'Fernie' Winter. She held court at The Dock, her domain at the fairgrounds, after bringing funnel cakes to the yearly event in the 1980s. On Sunday, Winter's family announced that she died over the weekend at the age of 95.