First Alert Forecast: A few showers Thursday night; Heavier rain possible by Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As temperatures transition back into the 80s, rain chances will be going up as well. Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will be possible on Thursday and hover around 80 degrees going into the weekend. The humidity will be back in the forecast as Gulf moisture streams in from the south. At this time, heavy rainfall will be possible late Friday night and into Saturday. Rainfall totals could average about 3″ of rain during this period. Showers will continue to be in the forecast this weekend, but the wettest period will be over by Saturday evening.