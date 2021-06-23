Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

First Look: Roots Southern Table is Everything We Hoped For

By Chris Wolfgang
Dallas Observer
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've written at length about Tiffany Derry, most recently about her new restaurant Roots Southern Table, which opened on June 18 in Farmers Branch. So let's not bury the lead any further: Yes, the duck-fat fried chicken is still on the menu, and yes, it's still spectacular. We were able...

www.dallasobserver.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
State
Florida State
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Farmers Branch, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powdered Sugar#Sugar Cookie#Fresh Fruit#Food Drink#Hoppin Johns#Southern#Roots Southern Kitchen#Farmers#The Dallas Observer Free
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Chef Tiffany Derry’s New Venture: Roots Southern Table

Are you ready? Because Chef Tiffany Derry’s Roots brand has most definitely made its mark here in the Metroplex. You already know about the Roots Chicken Shaks (yes, plural) in the area. Now, adding to the flavor profile is her new restaurant: Roots Southern Table. Located in Mustang Station, the first thing you notice is its sleek, modern feel. Following her appearances on season 7 of the popular cooking competition show “Top Chef,” Tiffany Derry became a staple in the restaurant business.
RecipesNews On 6

Southern Roots Sisters Jalapeño Poppers

Natalie Mikles with Made In Oklahoma is in the Cooking Corner this afternoon and she’s going to show us how to make Southern Roots Sisters Jalapeno Poppers!. 8-ounce package of Hiland cream cheese, room temperature. 12 large jalapeño peppers. 1 ½ cups finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese. 1 ¾ teaspoon...
Dallas, TXDallas Observer

First Look: We Love Dallas’ Tiny New Peruvian Sandwich Shop

El Poderoso, a chicharron sandwich at La Llamita, with guanabana juice in a jar in the background. When chefs start a new restaurant, they often undertake a years-long development process, testing recipes, looking for real estate, hiring architects and all the rest. Or they could follow the path of Keiko Vinatea Williams and Paola Irrarazabal, the Peruvian-American women behind a new Dallas sandwich shop.
Dallas, TXDallas Observer

The Observer Is Looking for More Freelance Food Writers

We’re looking for new voices to tell stories about the vibrant food and beverage scene in North Texas. Not only are new restaurants opening at warp speed, but there are also copious amounts of dishes, people and places that have been here for decades with relevant and important stories. Or amazing sandwiches.
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: Chili-Cheese Fans NEED to Visit Dino Diner in Disney World

Dino Diner is a quick-service spot in Dinoland, U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!. Serving up carnival-inspired eat like hot dogs, churros, and corn chip pies, we’ve loved Dino Diner in the past, especially during Christmastime and Animal Kingdom’s Tasting Sampler! Dino Diner, alongside a number of other restaurants, has reopened as of today! Of course, we had to go check it out!
Recipesnotentirelyaverage.com

Southern Deviled Eggs With Pimento Cheese

Add southern charm to deviled eggs by adding creamy pimento cheese, and OH MY WORD these are the best ever Southern Deviled Eggs!. All images and text ©Jenny DeRemer for Not Entirely Average, LLC. Southern Deviled Eggs With Pimento Cheese. How To Make Deviled Eggs?. Pimiento cheese deviled eggs start...
Eugene, ORPosted by
Black Enterprise

Sha’Carri Richardson Thanks Girlfriend After Win For Choosing Vibrant Hair Color

Sha’Carri Richardson is making strides during Pride Month and making sure to thank her girlfriend along the way. The country’s fastest woman took the time to shout out her girlfriend after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson donned fiery orange hair while dominating the 100-meter women’s sprint at the Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 19, Advocate reports.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Everything You Need To Know About The Splendid Table Podcast

If you've ever listened to The Splendid Table audio series, you know that this once weekly public radio program and current podcast is a gem, chock full of cooking tips as well as stories on chefs, restaurants, and culinary projects across the country. It's currently hosted by Francis Lam, an award-winning food writer who has contributed to the New York Times among other outlets — but The Splendid Table had more humble beginnings.
Recipescopykat.com

Zucchini Cake

Zucchini Cake with cream cheese frosting is a heavenly dessert and a tasty way to eat your veggies! This old-fashioned cake has been a favorite for generations. You can make it as a layer cake, sheet cake, or bundt cake. This moist cake is deliciously flavored with cinnamon and black walnuts.
Drinkswinemag.com

Hartford Court 2018 Seascape Vineyard Chardonnay (Sonoma Coast)

This is a gorgeously crafted, complex and structured wine, made from a cool-climate site at 1,150-feet-elevation near the town of Occidental. Meyer lemon citrus bursts from the opening, leading the way to a silky texture of great tension and acidity. Green apple, Asian spice and a taste of tea round out the finish. Virginie Boone.
Hawaii StateKUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - A taste of Hawaii

When I go to Hawaii, I love laying on the beach, enjoying a wonderful luau and eating lost of delicious food!. For the Kalua Pork: 1 pork bone in pork shoulder roast. 3 1/2 cups water (approximately) 2 tsp sea salt. For the Hawaiian Pasta Salad: 8 cups cooked, drained...
Recipesgon.com

Wild In The Kitchen: Chicken Fried Venison Steak

I was served this dish while hunting in Texas about 20 years ago. It has been a favorite recipe of mine ever since. Pound tenderloins flat with meat hammer. Place 2 cups of flour in a bowl. In a separate bowl, stir together the baking powder, baking soda and salt and pepper to taste. Add 1 1/4 cups buttermilk, beaten egg, Tabasco and garlic powder. Dredge each steak first in the flour, then in the batter, and again in the flour. Heat the oil in a cast-iron skillet to 325 degrees. Fry the steaks to golden brown, flipping once. Place fried steaks on paper towels. Make the gravy by draining the fat from the skillet, leaving 1/4 cup of oil and the remnants. Return the skillet to medium-low heat. Whisk the remaining flour into the oil. Stir in the remaining buttermilk, raise the heat to medium, and bring the gravy to a simmer. Cook until thick. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the gravy over the steaks to serve. Great with mashed potatoes.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

This Beloved Burger Chain Just Launched a New Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

A new chicken sandwich? Sweet. Literally. The latest entrant into the competitive fried chicken sandwich space has a sugary twist. On Thursday, Shake Shack debuted its new Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, featuring fried and breaded chicken breast glazed in honey, with habanero mayo sauce on top. The sandwich joins a growing number of new chicken sandwiches that biggest brands in fast food have debuted in the past year—from McDonald's to Smashburger.
Drinkswinemag.com

Landmark 2018 La Encantada Vineyard Pinot Noir (Sta. Rita Hills)

This is a bold style of Pinot Noir, starting with aromas of cherry cordial and kirsch on the nose. A ripe, rich cherry flavor shows on the palate as well, which is fresh, inviting and made more complex by tarragon and licorice accents. Matt Kettmann. rating. 93. Price. Designation. La...
Video GamesDallas Observer

Raiders of the Lost Toilet Factory

Somehow, finding the roof of an abandoned toilet factory at 3 a.m. has become a source of immense satisfaction. We squeeze through a hole cut in the chain-link fence and crunch across a gravel yard, using the moonlight to avoid the crates and pipes scattered among the weeds. The factory complex is enormous, with cavernous white metal buildings two or three stories high in some places. On one roof three rusting silos tower another 40 feet into the midnight sky.
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Dog Runs to Newly Married Couple

When faced with the threat of a violent dog, people tend to do the wildest things possible to survive. Today's #jokeoftheday is about a newly married couple whose romance was put on trial by a dog. Love is beautiful as it is unpredictable. When the affection between two people is...