Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

New Dating App Called UnFiltered Only Lets You Show Your Real Self

By Danny Gallagher
Dallas Observer
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new dating app UnFiltered does not allow retouched photos. Sorry to break it to you, but that person you want to date does not actually have cat ears. One change that comes from the waning days of the pandemic is that our dating life is no longer confined to phone conversations or screen calls that make us feel as though we're in prison. We can and should actually meet the people we're interested in dating now.

www.dallasobserver.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Ios App#Unfiltered#Unfiltered#The Apple App Store#The Dallas Observer Free#Mtv#Cnet#The Onion Av Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Cats
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

This New App Is Intersecting Wellness And Dating

Finding ways to get creative with dating and wellness became a challenge over pandemic. Many turned to online dating as well as digital fitness and wellness routines. With millions of searches around dating and relationships last year, many took time to reflect, re-evaluate and shift how they wanted to approach finding love. As singles prepare for a return to socializing, swipes on dating apps are surging but their priorities have shifted.
YogaSHAPE

This Sleek New Dating and Networking App Aims to Connect the Wellness-Minded

If you've always wanted to walk up to that hottie who's regularly in the gym the same time as you, the speedy runner you always see during your morning miles, or the ripped baddie squatting across from you at the box - whether to flirt or just make friends - and could never do it, this new dating and networking app might be just the thing to help.
Behind Viral VideosWired

A New Wave of Dating Apps Takes Cues From TikTok and Gen Z

The pandemic could have doomed online dating. Instead, it sent singles swiping more than ever before. Sanctions on in-person meetups drove the adoption of new products, like video dating, and persuaded more people to pay for premium features. All in all, the industry had a chartbusting year. “Acceptance and normalization...
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Instagram will soon let you post from its web app

Until now, Instagram on web has allowed users to do everything that’s possible on the mobile app, except posting to your feed or story, but that is reportedly changing. “We know that many people access Instagram from their computer,” said Facebook spokeswoman Christine Pai in a statement given to Bloomberg. “To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser.”
InternetEngadget

Twitter considers letting you tweet to 'trusted friends' only

Twitter is thinking about new ways to share tweets with specific groups of people. The company showed off two concepts for new features that would allow users to target tweets toward specific audiences without having to switch accounts or change privacy settings. The first would enable people to designate “trusted...
Cell Phonesreviewgeek.com

This iOS App Scans Your LEGO Pile and Shows You What You Can Build

Have you ever wondered what to do with leftover or random LEGO bricks you have piling up? If so, this magical new iOS app called Brickit will help you rebuild your old LEGOs into fun new creations. The app uses machine learning to scan your LEGO pile, catalogs them, then gives you handy instructions to build something new.
Cell PhonesHypebae

This App Will Run Your Post-Breakup Errands for You

After a breakup, picking up your belongings from an ex’s home is the last thing you want to do. To avoid this awkward situation, Ani Acopian, Suzy Shinn and Brian Wagner have created an app called Postdates, a service that picks up your items or sends back your former partner’s stuff. A fully operational parody of popular delivery app Postmates, this platform is “designed to bring humor to an otherwise sh*tty situation,” as described by the company.
Cell Phonesknowtechie.com

This app lets you rent people’s pools by the hour

Summer is here in full force, and one of the best places to be during these hot times is by a pool. But not everyone has a pool to relax by in their backyard. Luckily, there’s a new app called Swimply that lets people list and rent their pools out by the hour.
Relationship AdviceCleveland Scene

Top 8 Doctor Dating Sites & Apps: Find the MD of Your Dreams

When it comes to love, some people have specific interests. Some women (and men) like the idea of dating a doctor because they’re successful, driven, and their entire career is dedicated to helping people. There are plenty of great reasons to consider dating a doctor, and everyone has their own. Perhaps you’re a doctor looking for love and you want to make sure that you find someone who understands the demands of marrying a doctor.
Small BusinessCult of Mac

Hide your real phone number with this bestselling app

There are plenty of reasons why you’d want to keep your personal phone number hidden. Perhaps you want to sign up for a service, escape promotional calls or just want some guaranteed anonymity when selling an item over Craigslist. Or maybe you’re planning on going on a date with someone you met over an app.
Cell Phonesurbanmatter.com

This New Pool Rental App Lets You Enjoy Private Swims in Austin

A European pool rental app just made its way into the United States in time for summer. Swimmy lets Austin pool owners open up daily reservations, so you can enjoy a private swim in paradise. The new pool-sharing service allows you to find a pool within your vicinity and book...
Cell Phonesidropnews.com

This Cool New Web App Lets You Relive the Glory Days of the iPod classic

Next week, we’ll be marking fourteen years since the original iPhone first went on sale, and it’s safe to say that Apple’s revolutionary smartphone has changed the world so much that it’s hard to remember life before the iPhone. Long before the iPhone came along, however, Apple had already redefined...
Cell PhonesNewswise

New Chatbot Can Explain Apps and Show You How They Access Hardware or Data

Newswise — Chatbots have already become a part of our everyday lives with their quick and intuitive way to complete tasks like scheduling and finding information using natural language conversations. Researchers at Aalto University have now harnessed the power of chatbots to help designers and developers develop new apps and allow end users to find information on the apps on their devices.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

These Android apps appear normal but steal your Facebook password; uninstall them immediately

According to a security report by Dr.Web (via ArsTechnica), Google has given nine Android apps "the chop" and have had them removed them from the Google Play Store. The apps, downloaded 5.8 million times in aggregate, pulled users into a false sense of security by performing tasks like the removal of certain files, providing horoscopes, performing photo editing and more.
Photographynewsbrig.com

Microsoft will let you edit your photos as part of a new OneDrive update

Microsoft is updating OneDrive on the web and Android with basic photo editing features, the company announced Tuesday (via XDA Developers). The new features bring the photo storing experience in OneDrive closer to what Google offers in Google Photos. Among the editing features OneDrive now supports, you can crop, rotate,...