One of the great lessons of the last year has been to take nothing for granted; not friends and family, not work, not even the bare essentials. Out of this period of disruption though, many have gained a renewed respect for formerly underappreciated people, places, and things. So, as cultural venues come back into full operation, a reappraisal of their value becomes possible. One such place is the RISD Museum. After many months of closure, the museum recently reopened to the public and visiting now is like slowly becoming reacquainted with an old friend. In displays of its permanent collection as well as in incisive temporary exhibitions, the museum offers something for everyone.