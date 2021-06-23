Texas Campaign for the Environment Joins Global Movement by Protesting Plano Liberty Mutual
Last week, the Texas Campaign for the Environment participated in the “Stop Insuring Trans Mountain” pipeline global movement and held a protest in front of Liberty Mutual in Plano. The small group of protesters, which included both environmental and indigenous rights activists, were seeking to inspire insurance companies such as Liberty Mutual to focus on life instead of profit and protect the Southern Resident killer whales, the climate, coastal ecosystems, indigenous lands and Canadians.localprofile.com