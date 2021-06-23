Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Wednesday 23 June

Seven Chelsea stars could feature for their countries on Wednesday in the European Championships.

Mateo Kovacic, Reece James, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are into the last-16 with Croatia and England respectively. Billy Gilmour, who is in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, saw his tournament officially come to an end after Scotland finished bottom of their Group.

Which Chelsea players are involved on Wednesday 23 June?

Slovakia vs Spain | Group E - Matchday 3

Player/s: Cesar Azpilicueta

Details of the game

Where: Estadio La Cartuja, Seville, Spain

When: Wednesday 23 June

Time: Kick-off is at 5pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on ITV 1 for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.

Germany vs Hungary | Group F - Matchday 3

Player/s: Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Details of the game

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

When: Wednesday 23 June

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC Two for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

Portugal vs France | Group F - Matchday 3

Player/s: Kurt Zouma, N'Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud

Details of the game

Where: Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary

When: Wednesday 23 June

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

