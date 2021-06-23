Music Marketer Patrick Averhart Helps Those in Need, No Questions Asked

Many people only survived the last 15 months thanks to mutual aid efforts by social justice communities and organizations. One of those groups is the United Peoples Coalition, which was created last summer by Dallas music veteran Patrick Averhart. The organization is committed to combating class and systematic oppression through protests, volunteer initiatives and mutual aid efforts. This month, Averhart, along with co-founder Coyia Malone, opened Sunny South Mutual Aid Center, a community center in South Dallas that provides food and basic essentials to Dallas residents in need.