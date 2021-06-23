Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Nextdoor will help you get that COVID-19 jab

By Mariyan Slavov
Phone Arena
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the CDC, about 53% of Americans have received their first COVID-19 shot, and 45% are fully vaccinated. While these numbers are pretty impressive, they’re still far from the 80-85% needed for us to say goodbye to this darn virus once and for all. Earlier this year, Uber partnered...

www.phonearena.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Nextdoor#Cdc#Cdc#Americans#Albertsons Companies#Safeway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
News Break
Uber
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Walgreens
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Still Need to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19? City Will Jab You at Home

All Chicagoans older than 12 can now get vaccinated against COVID-19 at home — for free — through a program run by the Chicago Department of Public Health. As many as 10 people can get vaccinated during one visit from the city’s Project Chicago at Home program, which launched in March with a focus on elderly and sick Chicagoans unable to leave their homes and is now open to every Chicagoan, officials said.
PharmaceuticalsABC 15 News

Can you get another COVID-19 vaccine to get freebies?

As the state and country move toward the next COVID-19 vaccination milestone, more businesses are offering incentives to get the shots. Some people who got vaccinated early may be wondering what would happen if they got double vaccinated, either with the same brand or a different one, so they could get some freebies.
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Young urged to get jabbed as cases spike

The Department of Health in NI has reported the highest daily number of Covid-19 cases since mid-February. There were 375 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours. No deaths were reported on Wednesday. Northern Ireland's chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser appealed to young people to come forward for...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
Public HealthCNET

Wear a mask if you're vaccinated? Why the WHO and CDC don't have the same guidance

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Should masks be tossed for those who are vaccinated against COVID? It depends who you ask. In the case of the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are entirely different recommendations for masks for vaccinated individuals for entirely different reasons. The dispute also comes down to legal liability or politics.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is How Your Antibodies Respond to the Delta Variant

As the Delta variant of COVID continues to spread rapidly across the globe, people are wondering what kind of protection their vaccine grants them. This new strain of the virus comes with new symptoms and spreads more readily than previous variants, making some concerned individuals worry they might be in danger despite their vaccination status. Now, new research is painting a clearer picture. When Moderna was recently put to the test against the Delta variant, it showed some promising results—but the antibody response to the variant was notably lower than it was against the original virus.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Vaccine Refusal Could Get You In Jail!

There are all kinds of issues about the novel coronavirus which are making this virus hang around for longer and disrupt the world’s life for such a long period of time. The viable treatments and the useful vaccines have been also surrounded by lots of controversies and this is one of the reasons for which not everyone is getting too excited to hear about the vaccines these days, considering some of the side effects that have been made public by the media.
Ventura, CAcitizensjournal.us

Getting Back to Normal: Helping Your Family Through COVID-19 Transitions

(Ventura, California) Many people struggled with mental health challenges during this last year, often exacerbated by lock downs, isolation, new stresses, and societal turmoil. As American society now slowly transitions to more “normal times,” Community Memorial Health System is helping families find ways to cope and move forward. The public...
Public HealthCNET

Should you wear a mask if you're vaccinated? CDC vs. WHO

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you're vaccinated against COVID, isn't it safe to toss the mask now? Well, it depends who you ask. The World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have entirely different recommendations for masks for vaccinated individuals for entirely different reasons. The conflicting guidance comes as the highly contagious delta variant continues to dominate new cases around the world, including in the US.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Is a third Covid-19 jab required?

If scientists determine that a Covid-19 vaccination booster is necessary, over half of the adult population will be eligible. Here are the answers to your concerns about the interim recommendations on a booster campaign issued by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI). – What exactly is this advice?