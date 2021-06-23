U.S. Sen. John Cornyn Calls Democratic Push to Expand Voting Rights a 'Coup d'Etat'

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn wants to leave voting rights up to the states. "John Cornyn" by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. On the Senate floor Monday, Texas U.S. Sen. John Cornyn accused Democrats of attempting to stage a “coup d’état.” No, liberals aren’t storming the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to seize power from an opposing party (that would be absurd), but they are trying to make it easier for Americans to vote.