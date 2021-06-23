San Antonio's 'Doublewide Dudes' re-imagine manufactured home sales for the virtual era
One manufactured home dealer along “Mobile Home Row” off Interstate 35 near Atascosa isn’t like the others. Braustin Homes, a San Antonio-based startup, has brought technology and a straightforward approach to the mobile home industry. Its niche: Deploying e-commerce, virtual reality, video chat, a mobile app and upfront pricing to sell modular housing. It’s like CarMax for pre-built homes.www.mysanantonio.com