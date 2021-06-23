San Antonio's 'Doublewide Dudes' re-imagine manufactured home sales for the virtual era

I was going through some boxes at my mom’s home and found some old photos and I wondered if you might be able to help identify the locations. First one, I am wondering if it might be the lobby of the Menger Hotel. There is nothing written on the back. The second is of old billboards at an intersection which I think may be downtown San Antonio somewhere. Interesting that the far right billboard, halfway cut off, is for the San Antonio Coffee Co. My grandfather owned and ran this company for many years. Last but not least, is a very old photo which has written on the back “San Antonio 1864.” I have no idea about this one!