San Antonio, TX

San Antonio's 'Doublewide Dudes' re-imagine manufactured home sales for the virtual era

By Brandon Lingle
MySanAntonio
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne manufactured home dealer along “Mobile Home Row” off Interstate 35 near Atascosa isn’t like the others. Braustin Homes, a San Antonio-based startup, has brought technology and a straightforward approach to the mobile home industry. Its niche: Deploying e-commerce, virtual reality, video chat, a mobile app and upfront pricing to sell modular housing. It’s like CarMax for pre-built homes.

