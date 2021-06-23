Enjoy a New Visual History for MAGIC: THE GATHERING in PLANES OF THE MULTIVERSE This Summer

Wizards of the Coast will release a free Dungeons & Dragons module to celebrate the upcoming release of the Magic: The Gathering "Adventures in the Forgotten Realm" set. The module, which will comprise of 5 short adventures, will serve as an alternative to the short fiction stories usually released prior to a Magic: The Gathering set release that help flesh out the world and story of that set. Few details were announced about the upcoming free adventures, other than that they were for Level 8 to Level 10 characters and that each adventure would run between 15-20 pages in length. The adventures will be available to download for free on Wizards of the Coast's website beginning on June 29th.