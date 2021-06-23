Enjoy a New Visual History for MAGIC: THE GATHERING in PLANES OF THE MULTIVERSE This Summer
Last week, Abrams ComicArts and Wizards of the Coast announced a new visual history book for fans of Magic: The Gathering. Magic: The Gathering: Planes of the Multiverse comes from Jay Annelli and will help inform fans of the popular trading card game about lore-defining events such as the Phyrexian Invasion and the War of the Spark. There will also be character profiles for Sorin Markov, Narset, Vraska, Karn, and other fan-favorite Planeswalkers. I do really like that the lore of MTG is being released in books to make it a little easier to learn and understand.geektyrant.com