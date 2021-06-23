Ridgway Borough Council names RTK officer, reviews letter from Chamber of Commerce
RIDGWAY — Code Enforcement Officer Mike Handley was also named Ridgway Borough's Right-to-Know Officer during Monday evening's council meeting. Handley also presented his monthly report for June 2021, addressing incidents he has handled such as refuse accumulation (eight), high grass and weeds or plant growth (28), storage of tires (one), unsafe exterior structures (one), storm drainage (one), as well as health and sanitation, premises identification and defacement of property.