Amazon is destroying unsold items by the millions

By Doroteya Borisova
Phone Arena
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome pretty startling information has just surfaced about some of the goings-on in one UK Amazon warehouse in Dunfermline, Scotland. The report is based on an in-depth investigation performed by itv and first covered by AppleInsider. It seems that the British TV channel managed to penetrate into one of the largest of the UK's 24 Amazon fulfilment centers to see what happens to unsold items—and the answer is rather frightening. Itv caught extensive footage of bins upon bins of unused, unopened items marked "destroy" by the thousands.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Renewable Energy#Itv#Appleinsider#British#Covid
