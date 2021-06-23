Amazon is destroying unsold items by the millions
Some pretty startling information has just surfaced about some of the goings-on in one UK Amazon warehouse in Dunfermline, Scotland. The report is based on an in-depth investigation performed by itv and first covered by AppleInsider. It seems that the British TV channel managed to penetrate into one of the largest of the UK's 24 Amazon fulfilment centers to see what happens to unsold items—and the answer is rather frightening. Itv caught extensive footage of bins upon bins of unused, unopened items marked "destroy" by the thousands.www.phonearena.com