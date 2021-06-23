Apple protects email users from having their personal data collected
When you open an emailed newsletter, there are images that are not included in the message but are stored on a separate server. When you open the email, this server gets a message to open the image along with information such as your approximate location, the device you are using, and the time that you opened the email. Bloomberg says that the data is used by publishers and brands as a way to determine how well their marketing strategy is working.www.phonearena.com