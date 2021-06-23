This iPhone 13 Pro Concept Based on Leaks is Closest to What we Can Expect in September
We are only a few months away from the launch of the iPhone 13 series and we are expecting the company to bring forth numerous design changes. At this point in time, the only way to peak the new design is through a concept. Moreover, it is even better if the iPhone 13 Pro concept is based on leaks. Well, the new iPhone 13 Pro concept appears to show what Apple will be potentially announcing as part of the big launch.wccftech.com