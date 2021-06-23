As A Mum And Influencer, Here's What I Know To Be The Advantages And Disadvantages Of Social Media

Scroll, scroll, stop, double tap... wait, maybe I need to buy that for the kids too, I mean they haven't asked for it but i've seen three mums post about it this week and even got served an ad this morning... scroll scroll, stop, double tap... Oh my goodness, If only our house was that tidy all the time, now that would be the dream... scroll, scroll, stop, double tap... omg how do they get all the kids to take a decent family photo?... Scroll, scroll, stop, double tap... urgh I really need to shift this baby weight, how does she look like that after just having a baby?. And breathe.