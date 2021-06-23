Best Things to Do in Dallas June 23–29

This summer, Legacy West (7800 Windrose Ave., Plano) hosts a free sunset movie series every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. This week, catch the 1978 classic Grease at Legacy Hall. We don’t recommend donning any leather jackets in this heat, though, and be sure to grab some cold drinks from the Garden Bar. Sure, it’s a 43-year-old movie that you’ve probably seen as many times before. But at least it’s got a few catchy musical numbers throughout that you can sing along to after that third blackberry bourbon mule kicks in. Check out the rest of the summer’s movie line-up at legacywest.com.