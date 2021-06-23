LIVERMORE FALLS — First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls update week of June 13 — Through the month of June we have and will continue to study the story of Jeremiah. His mission was not easy, but was it a success? The people of Judah did not listen to Jeremiah and Jerusalem was destroyed. However, Jeremiah did listen to God. Listening to God is the ultimate success. Too often we measure our actions by human terms rather than Divine. This week, reflect on your own life and see which terms have you met? Human or Divine? How can you be successful in the eyes of our Lord?