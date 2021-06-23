According to a new study from Vorys eControl, 77% of brand manufacturers say their online marketplaces are growing faster than their traditional wholesale business
As brand manufacturers develop their digital sales, the first "State of Brand Manufacturers" study released today by Vorys eControl and Forrester found that online marketplaces have become a significant part of those digital strategies. Among 140 brand manufacturer decision makers surveyed, an average of 27% of their sales are now digital, including online marketplaces, direct to consumer (DTC), and wholesale dot-com.