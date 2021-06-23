Aries: Doing your best will have an impact

While we may still be cosmically in the midst of a retrograde whirlwind, we can at least revel in the fact that with July comes the end of the post-Mercury-retrograde shadow (aka retroshade), placing us in the clear when it comes to communication and transportation. (Consider this your star-sanctioned permission to book that trip and go.) A slate of other July transits, though, stands to affect every sign in the zodiac with one-after-the-other alignments—not unlike the hectic vibe of “shot girl summer” itself. Thankfully, there’s an upshot to many of those interstellar shifts, which will play a role in determining the best day in July astrologically for each sign.