Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Aries: Doing your best will have an impact

Sun-Journal
 12 days ago

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Melissa Rauch, 41; Jason Mraz, 44; Frances McDormand, 64; Randy Jackson, 65. Happy Birthday: Set financial, physical and emotional limits to protect against excess. Have a goal in mind and a reasonable time frame designated to finish what you start. Success is dependent on preparation, organization and living within your means. Use your intelligence wisely, and don’t overextend yourself in any way, shape or form. Know your capabilities and skills; you will excel. Your numbers are 9, 16, 23, 25, 31, 36, 45.

www.sunjournal.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mraz
Person
Melissa Rauch
Person
Frances Mcdormand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Success#Leo#Eugenialast Com#Twitter Facebook Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
News Break
Celebrities
Related
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
CelebritiesOroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes July 5, 2021: Huey Lewis, impatience will cost you

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Megan Rapinoe, 36; Dave Haywood, 39; Edie Falco, 58; Huey Lewis, 71. Happy Birthday: Impatience will cost you. Slow down, smell the roses and give yourself plenty of time to figure out what you want to do next. Taking a different approach may be frightening, but it will also be an entry into something new and exciting. Embrace the future with optimism, and use your experience and insight to do what’s best for you. Your numbers are 9, 13, 22, 25, 34, 35, 49.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Aries, Your July Horoscope Will Jump-Start Your Intuition

As your Aries July 2021 horoscope begins, you may feel somewhat creatively and artistically stalled. On July 1, Mars—your ruling planet—will oppose Saturn, which may lead to unexpected setbacks no matter how hard you try to push through. This is a test of your patience, Aries! Remember: The most beautiful things come to those who wait.
LifestyleLa Crosse Tribune

Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, July 3

Today’s Birthday (07/03/21). Thrive through financial collaboration this year. Together, build and strengthen shared assets. Summer brings a sweet transitional phase, preparing you for community challenges this autumn. Your work and health flower this winter, before an especially social springtime. Nurture your family garden for growth. To get the advantage,...
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Gemini, Your July Horoscope Is About Increasing Your Wealth

You may be working through some communication issues as your Gemini July 2021 horoscope begins. On July 6, Venus will oppose Saturn, which may make it difficult for you and your lover to understand where you’re both coming from. Beware of passive aggressive responses, because it might only make the problem worse!
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for July 3, 2021: Gemini, time for preventive maintenance; Leo, curb your risk-taking impulses

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Connie Nielsen was born in Frederikshavn, Denmark, on this day in 1965. This birthday star portrays Hippolyta in the DC Comics film universe. Her other film work includes roles in “I’ll Find You,” “3 Days to Kill” and “Gladiator.” She played Corinna Hodel on the TV series “I Am the Night” and has appeared on episodes of “FBI,” “The Good Wife” and “The Following.” Nielsen was once married to Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich.
LifestyleArkansas Online

Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Jealousy is among the most effective teachers, as there's always valuable information to be gleaned from our reaction to others doing enviable things. Jealousy reveals what we really want. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You don't always have to know what to say. It's better to admit...
Astronomycreators.com

Aftermath of a Cosmic Square

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Jealousy is among the most effective teachers, as there's always valuable information to be gleaned from our reaction to others doing enviable things. Jealousy reveals what we really want. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You don't always have to know what to say. It's better to admit...
LifestyleRed Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes July 4, 2021: Andrew Zimmern, rethink your future and make the necessary adjustments

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Francesca Hayward, 29; Melanie Fiona, 38; Becki Newton, 43; Andrew Zimmern, 60. Happy Birthday: Sit up and take note of what’s going on around you. It’s time to make a change that will help you dump bad habits and replace them with something that will make you healthy and happy. Life is about living and spending time with people who share life’s little pleasures. Rethink your future and make the necessary adjustments. Your numbers are 6, 17, 21, 23, 31, 36, 42.
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Saturday, 7/03/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): A financial upset throws you off stride, but don't lose your cool. Being forced to rethink your approach results in you finding a better way. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Mars square Uranus makes circumstances volatile for the next eight days. Think of it as riding a bucking bronco and hold on for dear life!
LifestyleAustin Chronicle

Free Will Astrology

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche said that when our rational minds are working at their best, they inspire us to cultivate our most interesting and enlivening passions. They also deemphasize and suppress any energy-draining passions that might have a hold on us. I'm hoping you will take full advantage of this in the coming weeks, Cancerian. You will generate good fortune and sweet breakthroughs as you highlight desires that uplift you and downgrade desires that diminish you.
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

Horoscope July 3: Here’s What Your Stars Have In Store For You Today

Aries – Everyone will be happy with a property partition. Improving academic achievement will be a priority right away. Even if you have a lot on your plate, you will be able to stick to your fitness schedule. You will be able to add to your bank account by engaging in profitable ventures.
Lifestyleastrologyzone.com

Sagittarius Horoscope for July 2021

July will be a big month with lots of opportunities to be productive and also to have fun. This month no longer has Mercury retrograde—that ended June 22. July has no eclipses or angry new or full moons. In short, things should hum along for you, and you will likely be pleased with how things go in your professional and personal life.
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for July 4, 2021: Cancer, look for mutual support; Pisces, don’t hide your thoughts

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor and playwright Tracy Letts was born in Tulsa, Okla., on this day in 1965. This birthday star won a 2013 Tony award for his performance in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” He also won a Tony and a Pulitzer for his play “August: Osage County.” He portrayed Andrew Lockhart on the series “Homeland” and has appeared on episodes of “Divorce,” “The Sinner” and “Prison Break.”
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

Horoscope July 5: Here’s How Your Day Will Turn Out To Be

Aries – You have excellent ability to manage people and so your professional reputation is likely to improve. If you are having a tense situation at your home, then you must handle the situation cheerfully. Traveling seems to be exciting. Few of you may inherit property or wealth. Taurus –...
Lifestylefragrantica.com

Perfumed Horoscope: June 28 - July 4

Last week, Jupiter joined Saturn’s retrograde motion, giving us all a well-deserved break from both moving insanely in all directions and having an obsession with duties, obligations, and regulations. The external slowdown (and internal processing) bring, at the end, some fine integration by mid-October, at which time we will not feel as much “off the wall” as we may feel now. This week we are looking at the magic of Le Jardin Retrouvé.
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in July, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

While we may still be cosmically in the midst of a retrograde whirlwind, we can at least revel in the fact that with July comes the end of the post-Mercury-retrograde shadow (aka retroshade), placing us in the clear when it comes to communication and transportation. (Consider this your star-sanctioned permission to book that trip and go.) A slate of other July transits, though, stands to affect every sign in the zodiac with one-after-the-other alignments—not unlike the hectic vibe of “shot girl summer” itself. Thankfully, there’s an upshot to many of those interstellar shifts, which will play a role in determining the best day in July astrologically for each sign.
Lifestyleastrologyzone.com

Capricorn Horoscope for July 2021

July will be a big month with lots of opportunities to be productive and also to have fun. This month no longer has Mercury retrograde—that ended June 22. July has no eclipses or angry new or full moons. In short, things should hum along for you, and you will likely be pleased with how things go in your professional and personal life.