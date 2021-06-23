Cancel
Gerson: I'm a conservative who believes systemic racism is real

By Michael Gerson
Janesville Gazette
 12 days ago

The phrase “systemic racism,” like “climate change” and “gun control,” has been sucked into the vortex of the culture war. The emotional reaction to these words seems to preclude reasoned debate on their meaning. But a divisive concept can be clarifying. I know it has been for me: I don’t...

www.gazettextra.com
News Break
Society
Montgomery County, INJournal Review

Letter: Racism is real

Leo Morris likes to present himself as an independent and objective observer, but in his latest column, “News ‘philanthropy’ is a bad idea,” he reveals himself as anything but. Morris takes exception to The Indianapolis Star creating a reporting team dedicated to investigating issues of racial equity that might affect Black and Latino Hoosiers.
HealthHealthline

It’s Time to Reckon With the Systemic Racism in America’s Healthcare System

What it looks like when racism affects healthcare — and how we must do better. In 2014, while in graduate school in Chicago, I underwent treatment for a serious illness. After spending an intense month in the hospital, I was finally transferred to outpatient treatment with weekly doctor appointments. One night, kept awake by insomnia, nausea, and with my hair inexplicably falling out, I wondered if I should page my doctor to ask for a medication adjustment or if I should wait 5 days until my next appointment.
Columbus, INRepublic

Letter: Systemic racism can’t be ignored

On May 31, the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre was observed. But there were numerous similar massacres. Among them are: Wilmington NC (1898), Atlanta (1906), Springfield IL (1908), Chicago (1919), Washington DC (1919), Rosewood FL (1923), Detroit (1943) and Philadelphia (1985). The effect of these massacres continues to this day.
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

Pulling On the Thread of Systemic Racism

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. No wonder many white or non-poc identified people are terrified of the populace becoming educated on real history, real lives, reality in other words. Pulling on the thread of racism is going to unravel the fabric of delusion, feel-goodism, false patriotism (my country right or wrong), and sheer ignorance of the facts that everyone else who isn't white knows because they experienced them or their ancestors experienced them. Whoever is covering themselves with this garment of mendacity—the people who go around saying "we—meaning well-off whites—built this nation(no, slaves and immigrants built it)," or "I'm proud my people were settlers (land-grabbing opportunists profiting off someone else's destruction)," or "great white men were our founders(not exactly, since B. Franklin copied the Indian form of gov't)." I'm not going to prop up my self-esteem with lies anymore. I know that my ancestors worked hard, but they had enormous benefits and opportunities by virtue of being white. It's time for the nation to allow the tissue of lies, propaganda and defensiveness to go, to be unravelled. We are all going to build back stronger without all the b.s. Have the courage to confront the truths about America and then you'll be "a real American."
SocietyNew Pittsburgh Courier

Critical Race Theory and the whitewashing of America

It was not enough that 47 states have introduced over 500 bills that will limit the time, places and rights to vote in America, as well as allow states to change voter results in those elections that Republican legislatures “feel” had fraud. Without the recent attack on “Critical Race Theory”, it would be possible, for years to come, to show how a racist right wing White America abolished the voting rights of millions of Americans, many of whom happened to be people of color.
Magnolia, MSmagnoliagazette.com

Armchair Ponderings Systemic Racism, Bah Humbug!

Please keep in mind that Armchair Ponderings is an opinion column and that I have written over 800 opinions in the last 23 years. I am thankful to the publisher of the Magnolia Gazette for allowing me the space without editing the content of sometime controversial Ponderings. This time I will again tread on a socially sensitive subject. I touched on it in a column on October 29, 2020.
Religionthetimes24-7.com

God bless America . . . without many apologies

It’s Independence Day, the day we celebrate the founding of this great country of ours. So please forgive me for puffing out my chest a little and taking pride in what I and a few million of my friends believe is the greatest country on the face of this planet.
Mental HealthInternational Business Times

UN Urges Immediate Dismantling Of Systemic Racism

The UN rights chief called on Monday for systemic racism against black people to be immediately dismantled around the world to avoid repeating outrages like the killing of George Floyd. In a report triggered by the death of Floyd, who was murdered by a white US police officer, Michelle Bachelet...
SocietyThe Eagle-Tribune

Letter: Patterns of systemic racism surround us

Ramesh Ponnuru pushes the convenient conservative line that there is no systemic racism in America. 1.)Polluting industries and hazardous infrastructure, such as oil refineries, natural gas pumping stations and bio-weapons laboratories, are preferentially placed in or near Black neighborhoods?. 2) Eminent domain takings of land for infrastructure and commercial development...
SocietyPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

The dubious narrative about systemic racism | Column

It is undeniable that there are significant racial disparities in America, but the question is whether those disparities are manifestations of systemic racism or are, for the most part, the sum of the legacies of former racist practices and the cumulative effects of current racial prejudice. This is not a matter of semantics. The answer to this question has important policy implications.
PoliticsRiverhead News-Review

Reporter editorial: A template for America

As the country celebrates the Fourth of July today, we should recall those important phrases near the beginning of the Declaration of Independence. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men” — and that should read “people” — “are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
SocietyPosted by
Salon

How Black writers and journalists have wielded punctuation in their activism

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Using punctuation and capitalization as a form of protest doesn't exactly scream radicalism. But in debates over racial justice, punctuation can carry a lot of weight. During the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, mainstream news organizations grappled with whether to capitalize...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Senator who spoke about systemic racism is member of all-white beach club

As my mother always said, “do as I say, not as I do.” It seems U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse might share a similar mentality.Publicly, Senator Whitehouse has proudly advocated for racial and social justice over the course of the last year, having taken senate floor to speak out against systemic racism and holding a “moment of silence” to commemorate the lives of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.“Our country is at a crossroads.  A nation reeling from a pandemic and an economic catastrophe that have disproportionately affected communities of color is mourning the tragic deaths of George Floyd,...
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

'Achievement gap' is rooted in systemic racism

An “achievement gap” is a term usually given to describe the observed disparities in academic performance on racial/ethnic and socioeconomic grounds. I am the African American daughter of two college-educated parents living in one household. I was identified as gifted in kindergarten. I have attended schools for the gifted and talented from elementary to high school. Yet, even with choice grades and high-test scores, I was denied my first and second choice of a middle school magnet program. Programs that my classmates, whose grades were no better than mine and, in some cases, worse than mine were accepted.
SocietyPost-Star

Letter to the editor: Don't know much about history

As a retired white guy from the North Country, I never knew much about “Juneteenth,” except that it sounded odd and had something to do with slavery. Much like the herding of Native Americans onto reservations, slavery was something whites did to non-whites long ago in a less enlightened time. We kept blacks in their place for the next century with Jim Crow laws, picnic lynchings, segregated schools and neighborhoods, until violent marches, protests and many deaths forced America to grant some minimum Civil Rights to Black Americans.
SocietyValley News

Column: White supremacy’s other victims

The term “white supremacy” has received a lot of play lately. White supremacists were prominent among the insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6; the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff attributed the assault to “white rage.” Accusations of white supremacy surrounded the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis as well as the deaths of other African Americans. Vestiges of white supremacy surely animate some of the nostalgia for the “lost cause” of the Confederacy as well as the resistance to renaming military bases named for Confederate generals or the removal of statues honoring Confederate heroes.
Societybeaconjournal.com

Letter: 'Insult' led to revelation on personal bias

As I sat at the school board meeting listening to comments, concerns and opinions, I was reminded of a time when my son was a junior at Hudson High School. He texted me that I was a racist, ableist, misogynist and classist, not to mention homophobic and a host of other things. My thought was “I am not!”, you’re gay, my best friend is black, your best friend (my “third son”) is black, my nephew is black, and we have friends of all races, religions and sexual orientations. How could I possibly be these things you accuse me of?