Help your kids soar this summer

Have we mentioned before how much we love summer? We realize we live in a community that is all about winter, and we enjoy winter, but we love summers!. What’s not to love? Being outdoors, it’s warm, we don’t need a coat and boots, we can wear sandals almost everywhere, we can have friends over to barbecue or sip drinks on the deck. There’s camping, hikes in our own backyard, picnics, getting on (or at least near) the water, outdoor live music and all that sunshine! OK, you get the picture.