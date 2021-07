The Fast and The Furious saga has played fast and loose with bringing back dead character. Both Letty and Han have both been brought back from the beyond after dying on screen. But bringing back someone that died in real life is another story. Director Justin Lin has recently teased that there's a possibility he'd bring back Paul Walker's character of Brian O'Conner for the final two films if they can recreate him on screen. While most of us might think it's tasteless in some form or another, we are completely expecting them to do so. In the crazy world of these movies, no one stays dead forever. With certain characters appearing from nowhere and teases in F9, it would be no doubt that Lin will do his best to bring Walker back digitally for the final two films.