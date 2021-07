The pioneering civil rights legacy of the late U.S. Rep. Louis Stokes of Cleveland -- who spent 30 years representing Ohio’s 11th Congressional District and its predecessor, the 21st Congressional District -- still burns brightly for many in his district. Stokes’ two successors, Stephanie Tubbs Jones, who died in office 13 years ago, and Marcia Fudge, now U.S. secretary for Housing and Urban Development, also embraced the Stokes legacy -- to speak out for the rights, needs and interests of urban, largely poor constituents of color, too often neglected in the business of the U.S. Congress.