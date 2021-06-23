Ted Lasso season two trailer released by Apple
Apple has confirmed that Ted Lasso season two will be premiering on the Apple TV+ streaming service from July 23rd 2021 onwards. A new trailer has been released providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the storyline and characters in Ted Lasso S2 which carries on the story from the first and award-winning season which premiered last year. Golden Globe winner Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team, despite having no experience whatsoever. “But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination…and biscuits”.www.geeky-gadgets.com