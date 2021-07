As usual, when I-70 shuts down, everyone’s phone routes them over Independence Pass. I have been running 70-foot big rigs for 50 years and, in 1984, when the Centennial complex was completed, I hauled at least a hundred loads on a 65-foot rig over Independence Pass to Colorado Springs. The difference is I was not sitting on my brains, and I started from Aspen at 3:30 a.m., and used an escort vehicle with radios to block traffic at the narrows if there were any. This was before CDOT made it illegal to use the pass with rigs over 35 feet.