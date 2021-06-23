You Quit Your Job — Good for You! But How Does that Impact Your Investments?
As companies make plans to return employees back to the office, millions of workers have made a decision not to go back at all. In fact, the number of people who quit their jobs increased to four million in April and increased 2.7%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The largest increases in employees leaving their jobs occurred in retail trade and professional and business services. Transportation, warehousing, and utilities also experienced large numbers of employees leaving. The South, Midwest and West regions experienced the most employee departures, according to the BLS.www.entrepreneur.com