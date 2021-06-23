You Quit Your Job — Good for You! But How Does that Impact Your Investments?

The pandemic is waning here in the United States (at least for now), the job market is slowly showing signs of recovery, and millions of workers have fled their jobs in what many headlines are calling “The Great Resignation.” You might be one of those workers reckoning with what you want from work, and while it might be easy to get lost in the romance of closing the door on a chapter of your professional life—especially if you hated your job—you should consider a few things about the period between your old job and whatever is coming next.