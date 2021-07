Marcus Stroman could only get through three innings on Sunday, but this time, it wasn’t an injury that ended his day early. The Mets right hander made his scheduled start despite throwing just one inning before left hip soreness ended his previous outing. But the Phillies pounced on Stroman for four runs over those three innings to pace a 4-2 win over the Mets on Sunday at Citi Field in New York.