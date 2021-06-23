Why pay twice for nothing?
Yet you pay for it and with air conditioning on, you pay again to remove it. Why pay twice for nothing?. Magnetic induction cooking throws off the least amount of waste heat. It is quicker, safer, cheaper to use and easier to clean than when using gas stoves. One-hundred-twenty volt, single or double burner, portable countertop cooktops look sharp and have lots of cool digital controls. With one’s electric and gas bills savings, they pay for themselves.www.aspendailynews.com